Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock worth $164,694,596. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

