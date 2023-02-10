Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.93% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $622,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHPI opened at $22.96 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

