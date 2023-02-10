Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

