Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.05% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $33,776,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 107,855 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 229,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

INTF opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $28.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.