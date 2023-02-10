Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

