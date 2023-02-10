Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMFL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMFL stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.