CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the January 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CapitaLand China Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance

CLDHF remained flat at C$0.83 during trading on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83.

About CapitaLand China Trust

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), formerly known as CapitaLand Retail China Trust, is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Upon completion of the transformational acquisition of five business parks and balance 49% interest in Rock Square, CLCT's enlarged portfolio will comprise of 13 shopping malls and five business park properties.

Featured Articles

