Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38,962.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.49. 473,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.93. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
