Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 77.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 649,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,548. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

