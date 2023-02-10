Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.07.

Capri Stock Down 2.5 %

CPRI stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.23. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

