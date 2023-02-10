Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($167.74) to €167.00 ($179.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $139.65 on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $99.29 and a twelve month high of $171.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

