Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Shares Down 0.9%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.