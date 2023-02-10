Catalent (CTLT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/9/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $85.00.
- 2/8/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $78.00.
- 1/24/2023 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Catalent Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE CTLT traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,813. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71.
Insider Transactions at Catalent
In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
