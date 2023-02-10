CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 4.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Stock Up 0.6 %

CDW stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.62. 203,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.92. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $204.77.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

