Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Purchases $503,160.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 4,775,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,730. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $68.73 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 29.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 12.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

