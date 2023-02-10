Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

