Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.68. 1,234,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,337. The company has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day moving average is $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $130.52 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.