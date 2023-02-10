Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $171.79. 3,153,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,041,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.38. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $332.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

