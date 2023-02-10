Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $45.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.02, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,938 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

