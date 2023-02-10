Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stake Trimmed by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Chewy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Chewy by 21.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. 481,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

