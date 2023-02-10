Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.5 %

CHT opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $3,652,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

