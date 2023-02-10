Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CIOXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Cielo Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.93 on Monday. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Cielo Increases Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Cielo’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

