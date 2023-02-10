Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

