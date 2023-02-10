Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIA stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Get Citizens alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citizens by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.