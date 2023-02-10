Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Stock Performance
CIA stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
