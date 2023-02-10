Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.51

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and traded as high as $36.85. Civeo shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 6,254 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $477.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Civeo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

