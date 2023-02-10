ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.73. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 5,839 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.28%.

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.