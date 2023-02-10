Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clene from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.36. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,580.14% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the third quarter valued at $3,080,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clene in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clene by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.