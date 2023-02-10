Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.99 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.15-$0.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.20.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NET traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,485. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,901 shares of company stock worth $20,862,694. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

