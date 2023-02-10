Clover Finance Trading Down 0% This Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $70.30 million and approximately $226,882.80 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00435062 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.25 or 0.28819328 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00446529 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

