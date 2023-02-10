CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

