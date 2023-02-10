CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CMG Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About CMG Holdings Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CMG Holdings Group (CMGO)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.