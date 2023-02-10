CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMG Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company, which engages in the operation of organizations in alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. It operates through the XA and CMG Holding Group segments. The XA segment offers event management implementation, sponsorships, licensing and broadcast, production and syndication.

