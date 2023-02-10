Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $208.01. 231,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

