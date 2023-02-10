Cohen Lawrence B Has $3.43 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.0% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $63.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,372.24. 123,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,186.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,989.70. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Booking

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.