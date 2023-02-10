Cohen Lawrence B Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,881,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,993. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

