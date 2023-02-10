CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll Sells 26,698 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $164,192.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,284,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CMPO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 281,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,042. The stock has a market cap of $479.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.77.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
