CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($72.58) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.25) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of COP traded up €0.76 ($0.82) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €45.44 ($48.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €30.56 ($32.86) and a one year high of €73.15 ($78.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

