Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 124,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,367. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

