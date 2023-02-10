Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.57. 7,758,928 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

