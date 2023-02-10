Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,783,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,994 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 175,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,328 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 557,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $56,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 673,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,087. The company has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

