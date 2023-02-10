Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 71.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,004. The stock has a market cap of $241.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.