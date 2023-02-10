Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $118.27 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $118.27 million and approximately $24.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,842.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00422189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00096110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00718860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00584686 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06206629 USD and is down -10.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $23,459,920.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.