Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. 93,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day moving average is $212.76. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.