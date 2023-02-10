Connolly Sarah T. Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.21. 54,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,578. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $294.21. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

