Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XOM traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,709,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,682. The firm has a market cap of $481.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

