Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $38.09. 3,010,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,884,533. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

