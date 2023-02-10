Contrasting Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seven & i and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 1 2 6 0 2.56

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Seven & i.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 1.63% 7.83% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Seven & i and Grocery Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.23 Grocery Outlet $3.08 billion 0.94 $62.31 million $0.56 53.36

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Seven & i on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

