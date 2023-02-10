CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday.

CoreCivic Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of CXW traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,452 shares of company stock worth $1,115,497. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,627,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,588,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,285,000 after acquiring an additional 360,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $19,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

