CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday.
CoreCivic Stock Up 13.1 %
Shares of CXW traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic
In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,452 shares of company stock worth $1,115,497. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CoreCivic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,627,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,588,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,285,000 after acquiring an additional 360,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $19,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
