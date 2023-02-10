Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.34-2.42 EPS.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 595,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.