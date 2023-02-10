Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.34-2.42 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 595,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 70,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

