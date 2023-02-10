Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.24. The stock had a trading volume of 598,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.