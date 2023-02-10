Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $44.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.21.

COVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Covestro Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

